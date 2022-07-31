Sign up
Photo 1350
Zumba Christmas in July Part 2
We continue my journey on my first ever photo shoot - Zumba School event
This is one of my better 'action' shots that I am sharing with you. Welcome to give me advice and help in the future (I did struggle with camera settings as the lighting was difficult)
Thank you for viewing my project, I appreciate your kind help and advice
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
