Zumba Christmas in July Part 2 by ninaganci
Photo 1350

Zumba Christmas in July Part 2

We continue my journey on my first ever photo shoot - Zumba School event

This is one of my better 'action' shots that I am sharing with you. Welcome to give me advice and help in the future (I did struggle with camera settings as the lighting was difficult)

Thank you for viewing my project, I appreciate your kind help and advice
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
