Aloe Ferox by ninaganci
Photo 1360

Aloe Ferox

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate it all your kind comments and fav
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
They are so beautiful, I love the yellow ones.
August 11th, 2022  
