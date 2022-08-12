Previous
Geranium by ninaganci
Geranium

Just showing off my garden

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate it all your kind comments and fav
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous colour.
August 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the way you presented this
August 12th, 2022  
Heather ace
Lovely pink petals nicely composed with the flowers off-centre and your soft dof! Fav
August 12th, 2022  
