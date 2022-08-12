Sign up
Photo 1362
Geranium
Just showing off my garden
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate it all your kind comments and fav
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
3
2
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1362
photos
71
followers
69
following
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
12th August 2022 6:13pm
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and gorgeous colour.
August 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the way you presented this
August 12th, 2022
Heather
ace
Lovely pink petals nicely composed with the flowers off-centre and your soft dof! Fav
August 12th, 2022
