Photo 1363
Behind the Bush
Still in my garden
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate it all your kind comments and fa
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
12th August 2022 6:10pm
Diana
ace
It must have been love at first sight! Lovely statue and shot.
August 13th, 2022
Cathy
Beautiful garden statue, nicely composed and edited.
August 13th, 2022
