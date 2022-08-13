Previous
Next
Behind the Bush by ninaganci
Photo 1363

Behind the Bush

Still in my garden

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate it all your kind comments and fa
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It must have been love at first sight! Lovely statue and shot.
August 13th, 2022  
Cathy
Beautiful garden statue, nicely composed and edited.
August 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise