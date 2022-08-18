Previous
Next
It Rained all Day by ninaganci
Photo 1368

It Rained all Day

Seems as if the rain that should have fallen during winter, is arriving now

Geranium flower with nasturtium leaves in the background

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate it all your kind comments and fav
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The blooms look a little sad but I am sure that they appreciate the rain.
August 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise