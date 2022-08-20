Previous
Next
Daisy, Daisy by ninaganci
Photo 1370

Daisy, Daisy

Daisy, Daisy
Give me your answer, do.
I'm half crazy
all for the love of you
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A pretty flower so well captured
August 20th, 2022  
Heather ace
I love the simplicity of daisies, and this is a nice simple capture, Nina! (And bonus with the water droplets on the petals. Nice dof, too!) Fav
August 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise