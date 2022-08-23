Previous
Almost Spring by ninaganci
Photo 1373

Almost Spring

Am extremely excited, the first of the poppies are about to bloom. Their display over spring and summer turns my garden into a magical wonderland

23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details

