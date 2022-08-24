Previous
Signs of Spring by ninaganci
Photo 1374

Signs of Spring

The pomegranate tree is starting to bloom.

In the background, Prayer Flags decorate the patio

24th August 2022

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa.
Photo Details

