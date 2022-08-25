Previous
Next
Playing by ninaganci
Photo 1375

Playing

An old photo I tried to ETSOOI (which I have no idea how to do) but somehow did this instead. I also have no idea what I did, just loved the effect

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise