Previous
Next
On Signal Hill by ninaganci
Photo 1383

On Signal Hill

The view of the City below is stunning, but it was a cloudy day

This is an erica flower - they are in abundance all over the mountain range

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise