In the Country by ninaganci
Photo 1386

In the Country

I had to stop the car and take this photo across the field

Here you see, Sacred Ibris, Ducks, and Blue Cranes with sheep in the background.

Blue Crane is our national bird, and you always find them in pairs. This field had at least 50. I could not believe it

Tomorrow I will display a closer up

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Corinne C ace
This is an amazing picture
September 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted , an amazing scene with all these birds , and also the sheep sharing the same field !
September 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
They are all lined up looking exactly the same! Head to the right and facing the same direction! And the ibis are the same but in the other direction!
September 12th, 2022  
