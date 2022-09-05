In the Country

I had to stop the car and take this photo across the field



Here you see, Sacred Ibris, Ducks, and Blue Cranes with sheep in the background.



Blue Crane is our national bird, and you always find them in pairs. This field had at least 50. I could not believe it



Tomorrow I will display a closer up



