Photo 1386
In the Country
I had to stop the car and take this photo across the field
Here you see, Sacred Ibris, Ducks, and Blue Cranes with sheep in the background.
Blue Crane is our national bird, and you always find them in pairs. This field had at least 50. I could not believe it
Tomorrow I will display a closer up
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1386
photos
66
followers
68
following
379% complete
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
3rd September 2022 11:10am
Privacy
Public
Corinne C
ace
This is an amazing picture
September 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted , an amazing scene with all these birds , and also the sheep sharing the same field !
September 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
They are all lined up looking exactly the same! Head to the right and facing the same direction! And the ibis are the same but in the other direction!
September 12th, 2022
