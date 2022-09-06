Blue Crane Courtship Dance

The blue crane (Grus paradisea), also known as the Stanley crane and the paradise crane, is the national bird of South Africa.



Blue Cranes stand about 110–120 cm in height, and weigh about 4.5–5.1 kg. Their wingspan is 180–210 cm. The plumage colour is pale grey, lightest on the head and darkest on the tertial plumes. They can be distinguished from grey-coloured herons (e.g. the Grey Heron and Black-headed Heron) by their long tertial plumes, which almost trail on the ground, the differently shaped head and bill; and in flight by the outstretched neck. Juveniles lack tertial plumes but otherwise resemble adults. Chicks are covered in greyish down.



They communicate by making noisy calls, especially in flocks. Both sexes utter loud, guttural bugle-like notes, ‘krraaarrr’. Pairs perform a duet, dancing and jostling.



Pairs and potential pairs engage in courtship dancing in which they bow to each other, leap into the air, take short runs and toss up bits of grass and small mammals into the air. Pairs then take a break away from the flocks and take up occupation of breeding sites.



