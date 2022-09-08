Sign up
Photo 1389
Under the Tree
Most farms have these old machinery, this farm left it on display at its entrance. I liked the way he displayed them
This is a close up of one of them
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1389
photos
66
followers
68
following
380% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
3rd September 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
