Under the Tree by ninaganci
Photo 1389

Under the Tree

Most farms have these old machinery, this farm left it on display at its entrance. I liked the way he displayed them

This is a close up of one of them

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details

