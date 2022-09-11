Previous
All in a Row by ninaganci
Photo 1388

All in a Row

So many old equipment at the entrance of a farm

11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Nina Ganci

I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Lovely find and shot. I wonder if it is still in use or only decoration. So much variety.
September 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great selection of farm equipment.
September 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Love those old machines
September 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Like how you composed your shot
September 14th, 2022  
