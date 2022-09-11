Sign up
Photo 1388
All in a Row
So many old equipment at the entrance of a farm
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
4
2
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1388
photos
66
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
3rd September 2022 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely find and shot. I wonder if it is still in use or only decoration. So much variety.
September 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great selection of farm equipment.
September 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Love those old machines
September 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like how you composed your shot
September 14th, 2022
