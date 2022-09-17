Previous
Towards VanRyans Pass by ninaganci
Photo 1398

Towards VanRyans Pass

This beautiful tarred pass forms part of the road between Vanrhynsdorp and Nieuwoudtville and was originally built and designed by Thomas Bain.

Thomas Charles John Bain was a South African road engineer. As a prolific road building pioneer, Bain was responsible for the planning and construction of more than 900 km of roads and mountain passes, many of them still in use today, over a career spanning from 1848 until 1888

17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Susan Wakely ace
Great leading lines with a great pov of the road into the distance.
September 20th, 2022  
