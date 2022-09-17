Towards VanRyans Pass

This beautiful tarred pass forms part of the road between Vanrhynsdorp and Nieuwoudtville and was originally built and designed by Thomas Bain.



Thomas Charles John Bain was a South African road engineer. As a prolific road building pioneer, Bain was responsible for the planning and construction of more than 900 km of roads and mountain passes, many of them still in use today, over a career spanning from 1848 until 1888



