Photo 1399
Spring Flower Spectacle
After the arid dry dreary Karoo …………. Flowers the reason for my visit
Nieuwoudtville in southern Namaqualand is renowned for its botanical wealth, and has been dubbed the “Bulb Capital of the World”.
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely colour contrast.
September 21st, 2022
Monica
Lovely spring flowers!
September 21st, 2022
