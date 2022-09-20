Sign up
Photo 1401
Flower Seeds Spilled
God spilt some flower seeds in his creation
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
3rd September 2022 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of the mellow yellow flowers,in the wayside along the dirt track
September 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
This looks fabulous, such a beautiful shot and scene.
September 24th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Somehow this displays both the beauty and the sadness of this area. Keep safe, Nina!
September 24th, 2022
