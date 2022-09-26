Previous
Another Ruin by ninaganci
Photo 1407

Another Ruin

Across the veld, another ruin with a field of flowers in the background. The vegetation is what you find in the Karoo (semi-desert or arid to semiarid)

The Karoo is best defined by its vegetation, which consists of assorted succulents and low scrub bushes spaced from one foot to several feet apart.

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
