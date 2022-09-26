Sign up
Photo 1407
Another Ruin
Across the veld, another ruin with a field of flowers in the background. The vegetation is what you find in the Karoo (semi-desert or arid to semiarid)
The Karoo is best defined by its vegetation, which consists of assorted succulents and low scrub bushes spaced from one foot to several feet apart.
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
4th September 2022 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
