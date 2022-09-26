Another Ruin

Across the veld, another ruin with a field of flowers in the background. The vegetation is what you find in the Karoo (semi-desert or arid to semiarid)



The Karoo is best defined by its vegetation, which consists of assorted succulents and low scrub bushes spaced from one foot to several feet apart.



