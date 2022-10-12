Sign up
Photo 1423
A White Poppy
Was surprised to find a white poppy among my red poppies in the front garden
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
7
1
365
Canon EOS M6
12th October 2022 5:56pm
Diana
ace
How beautiful, it looks like paper.
October 12th, 2022
