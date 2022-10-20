Sign up
Photo 1431
Rambling Rose About to Bloom
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm fond of a yellow rose, this looks lovely
October 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely closed bud.
October 21st, 2022
