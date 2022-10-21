Previous
Shades of Red by ninaganci
Shades of Red

In my red poppy garden to find these white ones is a true joy

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Monica
Beautiful! I had never seen a white poppy!
October 21st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful & delicate.
October 21st, 2022  
