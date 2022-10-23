Sign up
Photo 1434
Perfect Bloom
https://365project.org/ninaganci/365/2022-10-20
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
1
1
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1434
photos
67
followers
67
following
392% complete
View this month
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
23rd October 2022 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
It is perfect, beautiful capture and colour.
October 23rd, 2022
