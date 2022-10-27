Previous
Next
Anyone Home? by ninaganci
Photo 1438

Anyone Home?

Sorry, I have been missing in action. In my defence, I was re-modelling the crystal shop that I run from home, and did not have time to think.

Am going to play catch up soon

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise