Previous
Next
Fresh Artichokes by ninaganci
Photo 1449

Fresh Artichokes

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
396% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous!
November 7th, 2022  
Monica
Huge!
November 7th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
They look perfect.
November 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I am imagining nice Juicy hearts. Now I am hungry.
November 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise