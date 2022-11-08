Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1450
Symbol of Friendship
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1450
photos
68
followers
67
following
397% complete
View this month »
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
8th November 2022 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautifully formed rose bud - fav!
Ian
November 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A perfect yellow rosebudso beautifully captured ! fav
November 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful bud.
November 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture of this yellow rosebud
November 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian