Pomegranate Flower by ninaganci
Photo 1453

Pomegranate Flower

I got really excited today when I noticed the pomegranate tree produced its first flower.

Hope to harvest my first fruit soon

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Nina Ganci

Susan Wakely ace
How lovely to have Pomegranate growing. A lovely pop of red.
November 11th, 2022  
