Photo 1461
Hot Lips
Not sure of its official name, I know this as Hot Lips. The flowers grace my garden all year round
One of the most difficult flowers to capture. This is my 2000th attempt
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1461
photos
67
followers
66
following
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
19th November 2022 11:23am
Susan Wakely
ace
They are so lovely and a flower that grows well in the uk.
November 20th, 2022
