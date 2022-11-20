Previous
Next
Climbing Rose Blooms by ninaganci
Photo 1462

Climbing Rose Blooms

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Oh that is perfectly formed! Beautiful!
November 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
November 21st, 2022  
Monica
Precious
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise