Biscuit by ninaganci
Photo 1468

Biscuit

Found this injured butterfly in my garden on Saturday and she is still alive and doing well. We named her Biscuit

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. I love that you have named it.
November 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
November 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a beauty with a lovely name, I have not seen this one before.
November 28th, 2022  
