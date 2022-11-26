Sign up
Photo 1468
Biscuit
Found this injured butterfly in my garden on Saturday and she is still alive and doing well. We named her Biscuit
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax.
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
26th November 2022 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful. I love that you have named it.
November 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
November 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a beauty with a lovely name, I have not seen this one before.
November 28th, 2022
