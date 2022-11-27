Sign up
Photo 1469
Hoya
Finally the wax flower - Hoya has bloomed
Here she was just budding
https://365project.org/ninaganci/365/2022-11-18
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
5
2
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1469
photos
66
followers
65
following
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice capture.
November 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely pretty little flowers.
November 28th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful.
November 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
November 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
How beautiful, I never knew we had them here!
November 28th, 2022
