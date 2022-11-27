Previous
Hoya by ninaganci
Photo 1469

Hoya

Finally the wax flower - Hoya has bloomed

Here she was just budding https://365project.org/ninaganci/365/2022-11-18

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture.
November 28th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely pretty little flowers.
November 28th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Beautiful.
November 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
November 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful, I never knew we had them here!
November 28th, 2022  
