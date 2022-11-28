Previous
Pomegranate Blooms by ninaganci
Photo 1470

Pomegranate Blooms

Another difficult flower to photograph

Note how it's grown from 2 weeks ago https://365project.org/ninaganci/365/2022-11-11

Fingers crossed, my first pomegranate will turn into fruit

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
