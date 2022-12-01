Previous
Next
Crown of Thorns by ninaganci
Photo 1473

Crown of Thorns

As the poppies faded, this beauty bloomed

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this new to me bloom.
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise