Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1474
African Lily
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1474
photos
67
followers
65
following
403% complete
View this month »
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
2nd December 2022 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This is a beautiful colour and flower! and a lovely close-up!
December 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely colour and flower.
December 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured. I never knew they were called African Lily until you mentioned it. I only know them as Agapanthus.
December 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close