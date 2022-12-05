Previous
Next
Merry Christmas Geseënde Kersfees by ninaganci
Photo 1477

Merry Christmas Geseënde Kersfees

The security company in our area hosted a community project. The first switching on of Christmas lights house in the area was lit.

It was a sweet little casual community event, aimed mostly at children - therefore lights were lit at 7pm just before sunset (we are in the Southern Hemisphere and in summer)

You can tell this is Cape Town - the bricks on the microphone stand to prevent Mr Wind taking it away

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
404% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise