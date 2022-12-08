Previous
Next
Load Shedding by ninaganci
Photo 1480

Load Shedding

Something my fellow South Africans understand only too well - especially lately

In simple terms, Planned Blackouts - no electricity = scheduled hours of no electricity every day

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
405% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I am so gatvol Nina, 9 hours without power today! A most unusual bulb you have there, love the candle and pov.
December 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
It must be frustrating planning life around the blackouts.
December 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful image to illustrate your distressing time! fav
December 8th, 2022  
Nina Ganci
@ludwigsdiana we had the same today for over 9 hours and tomorrow thankfully only 5 hours of no electricity - that is not counting the midnight one.
It is a energy saving light bulb
December 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise