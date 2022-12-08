Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1480
Load Shedding
Something my fellow South Africans understand only too well - especially lately
In simple terms, Planned Blackouts - no electricity = scheduled hours of no electricity every day
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
8th December 2022 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I am so gatvol Nina, 9 hours without power today! A most unusual bulb you have there, love the candle and pov.
December 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
It must be frustrating planning life around the blackouts.
December 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful image to illustrate your distressing time! fav
December 8th, 2022
Nina Ganci
@ludwigsdiana
we had the same today for over 9 hours and tomorrow thankfully only 5 hours of no electricity - that is not counting the midnight one.
It is a energy saving light bulb
December 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 8th, 2022
