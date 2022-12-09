Previous
A Gift by ninaganci
A Gift

A handmade leather flower is one of the most precious gifts I received today for my birthday.

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci

Diana ace
Happy Birthday Nina, hope you had a great day. A lovely gift you received :-)
December 9th, 2022  
