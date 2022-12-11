Sign up
Photo 1483
Load Shedding Stage 1
Keeping equipment charged is a huge problem - especially security gate and garage batteries that do not seem to last long. I have replaced my gate battery twice this year
I will do a series of Load Shedding and all the problems we have encountered and oversome
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
1
1
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1483
photos
66
followers
64
following
406% complete
View this month »
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
11th December 2022 4:02pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super and well thought out image to show us your plight! Hope the situation will improve for you soon ! fav
December 11th, 2022
