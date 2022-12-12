Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1484
Load Shedding Schedule
Roll out black outs are announced and there are supposed to stick to their schedule, Note I said suppose.
If I, or my fellow South Africans do not post tomorrow or any other night, know that we are sitting in blackout and will come back when we can
This is going to continue for a few months before we hope things get better
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
5
1
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax.
1484
photos
66
followers
64
following
406% complete
View this month »
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
12th December 2022 12:52pm
Susan Wakely
ace
That really eats into a good part of your day.
December 12th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely shot - fav! What an erratic schedule that is. When we had power cuts back in the 1970s it was kept simple - three hours on and three hours off.
Ian
December 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Scheduled outages will also happen in France for the first time. I guess you have to organize your day accordingly :-(
December 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
A good post to make our followers and friends aware of our situation Nina. Different areas with different stages. We have power off 4 times a day with one of them four and half hours. That is the joy of living in the country where nobody needs anything ;-)
December 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
@corinnec
There is a huge difference between our countries Corinne, our supplier is bankrupt and yours not. Prices have skyrocketed all over the world, but still the countries function.
December 12th, 2022
