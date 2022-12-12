Load Shedding Schedule

Roll out black outs are announced and there are supposed to stick to their schedule, Note I said suppose.



If I, or my fellow South Africans do not post tomorrow or any other night, know that we are sitting in blackout and will come back when we can



This is going to continue for a few months before we hope things get better



