Previous
Next
Load Shedding Schedule by ninaganci
Photo 1484

Load Shedding Schedule

Roll out black outs are announced and there are supposed to stick to their schedule, Note I said suppose.

If I, or my fellow South Africans do not post tomorrow or any other night, know that we are sitting in blackout and will come back when we can

This is going to continue for a few months before we hope things get better

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
That really eats into a good part of your day.
December 12th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot - fav! What an erratic schedule that is. When we had power cuts back in the 1970s it was kept simple - three hours on and three hours off.

Ian
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Scheduled outages will also happen in France for the first time. I guess you have to organize your day accordingly :-(
December 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
A good post to make our followers and friends aware of our situation Nina. Different areas with different stages. We have power off 4 times a day with one of them four and half hours. That is the joy of living in the country where nobody needs anything ;-)
December 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
@corinnec There is a huge difference between our countries Corinne, our supplier is bankrupt and yours not. Prices have skyrocketed all over the world, but still the countries function.
December 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise