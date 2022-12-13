Previous
Next
Load Shedding - All Ready for Tonight by ninaganci
Photo 1485

Load Shedding - All Ready for Tonight

Electricity goes off at 8pm tonight returning only after midnight - 4.5hrs

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
December 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful composition to reminf us of your plight . Beautifully set up and captured! fav
December 13th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat still life image, lighting...I hope things turn around for you all soon.
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise