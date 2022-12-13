Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1485
Load Shedding - All Ready for Tonight
Electricity goes off at 8pm tonight returning only after midnight - 4.5hrs
Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1485
photos
66
followers
66
following
406% complete
View this month »
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
13th December 2022 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Nice shot
December 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful composition to reminf us of your plight . Beautifully set up and captured! fav
December 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat still life image, lighting...I hope things turn around for you all soon.
December 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close