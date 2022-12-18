Previous
Chameleon in Neighburs Garden by ninaganci
Chameleon in Neighburs Garden

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are gorgeous I'm a real reptile lover
December 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Incredible creature.
December 20th, 2022  
Heather ace
A great capture, Nina! We can see its textures and colour tones so well, even though it is pretty camouflaged! Fav
December 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such wonderful creatures.
December 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great find and capture!
December 20th, 2022  
