My Front Garden by ninaganci
Photo 1491

My Front Garden

Not long ago, the front was covered with red poppies, today, my 30year old frangipani is in bloom

Thank you for taking the time to view my project, I really appreciate all your kind comments and fav
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
How beautiful, I propogated a few an hope they will bloom like this one day.
December 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful flowering tree!
December 20th, 2022  
