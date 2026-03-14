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Blood lily (Haemanthus coccineus) by ninaisalescoza
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Blood lily (Haemanthus coccineus)

found this beauty growing wild at Cape Agulhas
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Nuccia

@ninaisalescoza
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