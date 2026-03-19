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Fuel for Travel
Loved this, 2 rusty and useless petrol pumps and the horse cart (without the horse) in background, the Three Stages of transport - wonder if the horse is the way of the future??
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Nuccia
@ninaisalescoza
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365
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Canon EOS M6
Taken
19th March 2026 11:37am
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