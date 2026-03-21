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Main Road of Elim by ninaisalescoza
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Main Road of Elim

Elim is a village on the Agulhas Plain in the Western Cape of South Africa. It was established in August 1824 by German missionaries as a Moravian mission station.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

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