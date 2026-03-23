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Pretty Window by ninaisalescoza
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Pretty Window

Very pretty window display - still see the original glass
Elim is a beautiful picturesque dorpie - hamlet.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Nuccia

@ninaisalescoza
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