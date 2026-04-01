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Last blooms of Summer Fuschia Bud by ninaisalescoza
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Last blooms of Summer Fuschia Bud

Was rather surprised to find both flowers on the same bush
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Nuccia

@ninaisalescoza
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