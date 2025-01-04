Sign up
4 / 365
Moss Drops
Experimentation in my living room with moss from my garden.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
Nicki Suthers
@nix11
West Yorkshire lass and proud mum to 4 girls and 2 boys. Lover of wild places, the sea, and nature in all its forms. Challenging...
Album
365
Taken
30th December 2024 9:38pm
Exif
View Info
macro
,
bokeh
,
moss
,
waterdrops
,
experimentation
