SNOW!
No fancy photo, just a phone snap to mark the most snow we have had in a long time.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Nicki Suthers
@nix11
West Yorkshire lass and proud mum to 4 girls and 2 boys. Lover of wild places, the sea, and nature in all its forms. Challenging...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G981B
Taken
5th January 2025 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
