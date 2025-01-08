Previous
Dark War Dog by nix11
Dark War Dog

The youngest son has been building some of his Christmas Warhammer minis. Not painted yet but definitely coming along nicely. Deliberately lit only with one room lamp to give him a dark and moody feel.
