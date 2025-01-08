Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
Dark War Dog
The youngest son has been building some of his Christmas Warhammer minis. Not painted yet but definitely coming along nicely. Deliberately lit only with one room lamp to give him a dark and moody feel.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nicki Suthers
@nix11
West Yorkshire lass and proud mum to 4 girls and 2 boys. Lover of wild places, the sea, and nature in all its forms. Challenging...
8
photos
4
followers
4
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
28th December 2024 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dark
,
warhammer
,
miniature
,
wardog
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close