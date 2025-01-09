From the depths of England to the depths of America.

Another dark one, I know, but I wanted to experiment with this photo, giving it a grungy, aged look. The cider bottle is from a farm in Somerset who grow, press, and ferment their own cider; which I hasten to say is totally delicious! The seal vase is from Cornwall and was my mothers. The Alligator head, ironically, came to me in the vivarium of a Bearded Dragon that I rescued when he was just a few weeks old. The teeth are razor sharp, and I removed it immediately so he wouldn't hurt himself, but I didn't have the heart to throw it away as it seemed like such an insult to what was once a beautiful living creature. It has resided on my fire hearth ever since.